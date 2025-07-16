Tech Mahindra reports Q1 profit drop

The company pulled in $809 million worth of new deals this quarter—a solid 51% boost over last year. CEO Mohit Joshi credits "broad-based momentum" across sectors and regions for the strong deal pipeline. Tech Mahindra 's workforce grew by nearly 900 people to 148,517, with attrition holding steady at 12.6%.

Performance of key verticals

The communications division saw small but steady growth (up 2.8% over last quarter), while BFSI (banking/finance) dipped slightly from Q4 but is up almost 5% since last year.

Manufacturing had a mixed run—up sequentially by 4%, but down compared to last year.