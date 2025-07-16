Next Article
Fertiliser stocks surge amidst market uptick
Fertilizer stocks had a good day on Wednesday, with Rama Phosphates Ltd up 2.25% and Bohra Industries Ltd close behind at 2.17%.
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. and Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd. also saw smaller gains.
Meanwhile, the Sensex finished at 82,634.48 and Nifty closed at 25,212.05—both ticking slightly higher.
M&M and Wipro were among the top gainers today
Elsewhere, Mahindra & Mahindra and Wipro posted solid gains of just over 2%, showing some strength outside fertilizers.
But not everyone was celebrating—Shriram Finance dropped by more than 2% and Sun Pharma slipped too.
Overall, fertilizer stocks were the highlight in an otherwise mixed trading session.