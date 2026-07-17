Government launches Employees's Pension Scheme 2026 replacing EPS-95 rules

EPS-2026 speeds things up by requiring the Employees's Provident Fund Organization, EPFO, to settle claims within 20 days, and it will face interest penalties if it drags its feet.

If you leave your job before hitting that 10-year mark, you can either withdraw your benefits (where permitted) or grab a Scheme Certificate, which keeps your service record safe if you join another EPF-covered workplace later.

The minimum monthly pension remains ₹1,000, and early retirement is possible from age 50 (with reduced benefits).

It's smart to double-check your records now so your future pension stays on track.