Government may review MDR on UPI payments at gas stations
Business
The government may examine the applicability of MDR on UPI payments at gas stations.
Fuel retailers are concerned about the impact of MDR on an industry where margins are relatively low, so officials are planning talks to understand how much it is hurting them.
MDR fees hit fuel retailers' margins
MDR is a small fee taken by banks or payment apps each time you pay digitally.
For gas retailers, even this little cut can add up fast since their margins are super thin.
The review aims to find a fair balance, making digital payments easy for everyone without making life tougher for gas station owners.