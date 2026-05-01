Government notifies Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code changes to help MSMEs

Single valuer rule, conflicted valuers barred

Now, MSMEs only need one registered valuer per asset class (unless the committee has a solid reason for needing two), which should help keep expenses in check.

Plus, stricter rules mean that anyone with close ties to the business (like recent auditors or related parties of the corporate debtor) cannot be appointed as valuers.

The goal: make sure everything stays fair and transparent when businesses are trying to bounce back.