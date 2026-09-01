Government reforms, private investment lift India 7.8% in Q1 FY27
India just pulled off a 7.8% jump in its economy for Q1 FY27, surprising everyone and showing strong local business vibes.
This boost came from government reforms and more private investment.
Still, experts warn that keeping up this pace will mean more investment, better manufacturing, and new jobs, especially with global challenges hanging around.
Surjit Bhalla urges 34-35% investment-to-GDP ratio
Saurabh Sanyal (ASSOCHAM) pointed out that recent policy moves have really helped drive investments at home. He said the growth was pretty much what they expected.
Surjit Bhalla added that India needs to push its investment-to-GDP ratio higher, from close to 28-30% of GDP to somewhere around 34-35% of GDP, to unlock bigger economic potential.
Rajani Sinha raises FY27 forecast 7.3%
Thanks to this solid start, economists like Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge, are now raising their full-year growth estimates for FY27 to about 7.3%.
While things might slow down later this year, experts agree that smart domestic reforms are key if India wants to keep the momentum going.