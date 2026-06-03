Government unveils ₹39,290cr package with ₹10,000cr jet fuel fund
The government just announced a massive ₹39,290 crore package to boost the economy and solve some big headaches like expensive flight tickets, Delhi's pollution, and slow highways.
The highlight? A ₹10,000 crore fund to keep jet fuel prices under control (so airlines aren't crushed by rising costs), which could help make flying more affordable.
Delhi set for ₹5,041cr vehicle replacement
There's also a ₹5,041 crore plan to swap out nearly 200,000 old trucks and 16,000 busses in Delhi with cleaner ones.
If you upgrade to BS-VI or electric vehicles, you get perks like a 5% interest subvention, monthly fuel vouchers for five years, and conditional 100% motor vehicle tax concessions plus waiver of registration fees.
Plus, expect better road trips soon: major highway projects are set for Bihar, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rameshwar-Konark-Paradeep Coastal Highway, all aimed at making travel smoother and boosting local economies.