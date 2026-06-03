Granules Pharmaceuticals Virginia plant receives FDA VAI rating after inspection

Granules India stock up 2.08% BSE

A VAI basically says, Hey, there are some issues here, but nothing that needs an official crackdown.

That's way better than an OAI (which triggers regulatory and/or administrative actions are recommended), though not as perfect as NAI (no problems at all).

Investors seemed relieved. Granules India's stock closed 2.08% higher on the BSE after the news.

The company says it's committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and regulatory compliance across its facilities in India and the US.