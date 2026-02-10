Grasim Industries's revenue, profit hit all-time high

Cement sales grew by 15%, and Birla Opus paints' revenue shot up nearly three times faster than the rest of the industry. Caustic soda sales volume hit an all-time high too, with Birla Pivot, the Building Materials B2B platform, crossing the ₹8,500 crore annualized revenue run-rate (ARR) milestone.

Next earnings call on February 11

If you're curious about how big companies are thriving even when the market's tough, Grasim's story is worth a look.

Their next earnings call is on February 11—so if you want to hear more about how they're pulling it off (and maybe get some career inspo), keep an eye out.