GSK launches advanced cancer drugs in India: Here's why it matters

Both drugs already trusted in over 40 countries

Jemperli is the first PD-1 immunotherapy approved in India for certain advanced endometrial cancers, while Zejula is the only once-daily oral treatment here for advanced ovarian cancer—no biomarker testing needed.

Both are already trusted in over 40 countries. GSK is also running local trials on more uses and has rolled out a 'Phoenix' support program to help patients access these treatments.