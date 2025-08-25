Next Article
GSK launches advanced cancer drugs in India: Here's why it matters
GlaxoSmithKline just launched two advanced cancer drugs, Jemperli and Zejula, in India—aimed at tackling tough cases of endometrial and ovarian cancers.
With gynecological cancers expected to rise sharply by 2045, these new options could make a real difference for many women.
Both drugs already trusted in over 40 countries
Jemperli is the first PD-1 immunotherapy approved in India for certain advanced endometrial cancers, while Zejula is the only once-daily oral treatment here for advanced ovarian cancer—no biomarker testing needed.
Both are already trusted in over 40 countries. GSK is also running local trials on more uses and has rolled out a 'Phoenix' support program to help patients access these treatments.