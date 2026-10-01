India's GST collections cross ₹2 lakh crore in September

In September, the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) contributed ₹37,762 crore to the total GST collection.

The State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) contributed ₹45,363 crore while the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) made up a major chunk with ₹1,20,396 crore.

After refunds were accounted for, net GST revenue saw an 18.1% increase year-on-year to ₹1,76,520 crore in September from ₹1,49,517 crore last year.