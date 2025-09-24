GST cut on essential medicines in India: Impact, benefits Business Sep 24, 2025

Big update: As of September 22, India has cut GST on essential medicines from 12% to 5%, and made 36 life-saving drugs totally tax-free.

This is set to ease medical expenses for people dealing with chronic illnesses like cancer or rare diseases.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance notes that "lower medicine costs will deliver tangible financial relief to patients across all socio-economic groups—from middle-class families to chronic care patients and senior citizens," making access to crucial treatments a bit fairer for everyone.