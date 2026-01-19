What do jewelers want from Union Budget 2026?

The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to consider its suggestions for the 2026-27 Union Budget . The recommendations focus on tax and policy measures to alleviate cost pressures, enhance compliance, as well as support the small and medium-sized jewelers in India's domestic market.

Objectives GJC's proposals aim to address structural issues The GJC's proposals are aimed at addressing structural problems that have worsened due to the steep rise in gold prices over the past year. The council said these higher costs have increased the effective tax burden on the consumers and tied up working capital for jewelers, even without any changes in tax rates.

Tax relief Recommendations focus on GST rationalization The GJC's budget recommendations are centered around five broad areas, including GST rationalization and direct tax relief linked to inventory valuation. A major demand is to cut the GST on gold and silver jewelry from the present 3% to either 1.25%, or a uniform 1.5% across the sector. The council believes this would help mitigate the inflation-led pressures and revive demand in middle-income and rural markets.

Additional proposals GJC seeks refund mechanism for accumulated input tax credit The GJC has also requested a refund mechanism for accumulated input tax credit on services or a cut in GST on services like rent, security, and logistics. These currently attract an 18% levy, which the council says has created an inverted duty structure for many jewelers. Other proposals include a clarification on the 5% GST rate applicable to jewelry job-work services and deferral of income tax on unrealized inventory gains due to gold price appreciation in FY26.

Tax exemptions Calls for capital gains tax exemption The council has called for a capital gains tax exemption when hallmarked jewelry is exchanged and reinvested. "A modest GST reduction, together with relief on notional inventory gains and job-work clarity, will bring millions of transactions back into the formal economy," said GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde. He added that such measures would protect karigar livelihoods, and make jewelry an accessible savings asset for Indian households.