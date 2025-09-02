Automotive sector faces slowdown as buyers await GST rate cuts

Leading Indian automakers, including Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra , and Tata Motors, have reported a decline in vehicle dispatches to dealers for August. The dip is largely attributed to a slowdown in demand as many potential buyers are postponing their purchases. They are waiting for the implementation of the new Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) regime, which could bring down vehicle prices.

Maruti's performance Maruti Suzuki sees 8% decline in dispatches India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, reported an 8% year-on-year decline in passenger vehicle dispatches in August. The company dispatched 1,31,278 units last month against 1,43,075 units in the same month last year. However, sales of compact cars such as Baleno and Swift increased to 59,597 units from last year's 58,051 units.

Hyundai's figures Hyundai and Mahindra also record diminished demand Hyundai Motor India reported an 11% year-on-year decline in domestic dispatches to dealers, totaling 44,001 units last month. This is a sharp drop from the 49,525 units dispatched in August last year. Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra's utility vehicle sales fell by 9% to 39,399 units last month against the same period last year when they sold 43,277 units.

Tata's numbers Tata Motors witnesses a 7% decline in passenger vehicle dispatches Tata Motors also witnessed a 7% decline in passenger vehicle dispatches last month. The Mumbai-based automaker sold 41,001 units as compared to last year's 44,142 units in August. Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported a marginal increase of 2% in domestic wholesales at a figure of 29,302 units last month.