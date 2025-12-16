Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Hospital is going public soon

What's the money for—and how can you invest?

The funds will help the hospital expand—think acquiring Parekhs Hospital, supporting Ashwini Medical Centre, boosting their stake in Harmony Medicare, and even setting up a women's hospital in Vadodara.

Some of the money will also go toward buying robotic medical gear and paying down debt.

Shares are mostly set aside for big institutional investors (75%), but there's a slice (10%) for retail investors too.

Allotment happens on December 26, and you'll see it listed on BSE and NSE by December 30.

Each lot includes 128 shares if you're thinking of applying.