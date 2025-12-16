Elon Musk's net worth crosses $600B for first time
What's the story
Elon Musk has become the first person in history to have a net worth of over $600 billion. According to Forbes, his wealth surged by an estimated $168 billion after SpaceX launched a tender offer earlier this month. The move valued the private rocket company at around $800 billion, double its valuation just months ago.
Asset breakdown
Musk's stake in SpaceX and Tesla
Musk, who owns 42% of SpaceX, saw his personal wealth increase by around $168 billion. This move brings him closer than ever to becoming the world's first trillionaire. His estimated SpaceX holdings alone are worth $336 billion. Meanwhile, his roughly 12% stake in Tesla is valued at $197 billion. Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI Holdings, is reportedly seeking new funding at a $230 billion valuation. He owns roughly 53% of the company, giving him a stake worth around $60 billion.
Wealth trajectory
Musk's journey to wealth and future milestones
Musk's net worth was just $24.6 billion in March 2020 before Tesla's surge pushed him past $100 billion later that year. Since his initial milestone, he has crossed several others: $200 billion in 2021, $300 billion later that year, $400 billion in 2024, and finally hitting the half a trillion mark in October. Now standing alone above $600 billion with a massive lead over the world's second-richest person Larry Page, Google's co-founder with a net worth of $253 billion.