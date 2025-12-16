Elon Musk's net worth crosses $600B for first time

Asset breakdown

Musk's stake in SpaceX and Tesla

Musk, who owns 42% of SpaceX, saw his personal wealth increase by around $168 billion. This move brings him closer than ever to becoming the world's first trillionaire. His estimated SpaceX holdings alone are worth $336 billion. Meanwhile, his roughly 12% stake in Tesla is valued at $197 billion. Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI Holdings, is reportedly seeking new funding at a $230 billion valuation. He owns roughly 53% of the company, giving him a stake worth around $60 billion.