Gulf instability drives cloud giants to seek India co-location deals
Business
With instability in the Gulf, tech giants like Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure are seeking larger co-location deals and evaluating India as a contingency location.
AWS is in talks with local players like CtrlS and Airtel's Nxtra to ramp up capacity, making India an even bigger digital hub.
Sunil Gupta cites 200-500 MW demand
Sunil Gupta from Yotta Data Services says demand, especially from Middle Eastern clients, is ranging between 200 and 500 megawatts.
Thanks to lower costs, India offers twice the data center capacity for the same investment as some Asia-Pacific regions.
With cloud services expected to hit $35 billion by 2029 (growing at least 22% a year), this boom could mean more jobs and tech opportunities for young Indians.