Gulf instability drives cloud giants to seek India co-location deals

Sunil Gupta cites 200-500 MW demand

Sunil Gupta from Yotta Data Services says demand, especially from Middle Eastern clients, is ranging between 200 and 500 megawatts.

Thanks to lower costs, India offers twice the data center capacity for the same investment as some Asia-Pacific regions.

With cloud services expected to hit $35 billion by 2029 (growing at least 22% a year), this boom could mean more jobs and tech opportunities for young Indians.