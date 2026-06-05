Gupshup says AI products now generate 25% of its revenue

Gupshup processes 10 billion messages monthly

Gupshup processes more than 10 billion messages each month across apps like WhatsApp and Instagram, working with more than 50,000 businesses in more than 100 countries.

It has sped up support responses by up to 95% and cut onboarding to just hours.

With more than $350 million in yearly revenue, 40% from global markets, and new tools like Superagent and Superclaw, Gupshup is doubling down on making business chats smarter and more secure.