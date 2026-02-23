Gurugram overtakes Mumbai to become India's luxury housing leader

Market dominance

Ultra-luxury segment accounts for 24% of total residential market

The report also highlights that Gurugram has surpassed Mumbai in terms of value for luxury home sales in the ₹10 crore-plus category. The ultra-luxury segment now accounts for a whopping 24% of the city's total residential market by value. An average home sold in this segment was around 5,000 square feet and cost roughly ₹16 crore, indicative of strong demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-HNIs.