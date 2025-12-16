Next Article
Hannah Wong leaves her role as OpenAI's Chief Communications Officer
Business
Hannah Wong is stepping down as OpenAI's Chief Communications Officer after nearly five years with the company.
She joined in 2021, helped navigate big moments like Sam Altman's temporary exit, and took on the CCO role in August 2024.
Wong says she's moving on to "the next chapter" of her life.
Looking back and what's next
Wong shared that she's grateful for helping shape OpenAI's story and launching products like ChatGPT, thanking CEO Sam Altman and her team for their support.
OpenAI leadership praised her knack for making complex ideas clear.
For now, she plans to take a break with family before deciding on her next move; Lindsey Held Bolton will lead communications while a permanent replacement is found.