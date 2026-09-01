Happiest Minds, ITC Infotech aim over $1B revenue by FY28

ITC Infotech is picking up a 22% stake in Happiest Minds at ₹395 per share, while public shareholders will receive ITC Infotech shares through a share swap that values Happiest Minds at ₹405 per share.

After the deal, ITC Infotech will own close to 74% of the merged company but still keep at least 25% public ownership.

Discussions on integration structure would begin roughly two months after that approval, with both companies working toward their goals in the meantime.