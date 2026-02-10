Happiest Minds revenue up 10.7% to ₹587 crore

Stock performance and key financial ratios

The stock is down 40% over the past year, but it ticked up a bit recently and is approaching the oversold zone; the 14-day RSI is 35.7.

Happiest Minds is adding new clients and boosting utilization, and its adjusted profit margin was 11.6%.

Plus, they're doubling down on GenAI projects and plan to build a team of over 1,000 AI pros by FY27—a move that could set them up for future growth.