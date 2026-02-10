Happiest Minds revenue up 10.7% to ₹587 crore
Happiest Minds Technologies grew its revenue by 10.7% this quarter, hitting ₹587 crore thanks to new deals, but profits still slipped 19.5% to ₹40.3 crore—including non-cash acquisition costs and a one-time wage code charge.
On the bright side, their EBITDA margin held steady at 20.4%, showing they're managing challenges pretty well.
Stock performance and key financial ratios
The stock is down 40% over the past year, but it ticked up a bit recently and is approaching the oversold zone; the 14-day RSI is 35.7.
Happiest Minds is adding new clients and boosting utilization, and its adjusted profit margin was 11.6%.
Plus, they're doubling down on GenAI projects and plan to build a team of over 1,000 AI pros by FY27—a move that could set them up for future growth.
Key highlights from the results
Profit declined, and the company noted non-cash acquisition costs and a one-time wage code charge, but steady revenue growth (up 7.1% on a constant-currency basis) and wins in GenAI—like landing big clients in FMCG and insurance—are helping keep things on track for the long run.