Why Hard Rock has shut cafes across India

Official announcement

Hard Rock ends partnership with JSM Corporation

In an official statement, Hard Rock International confirmed the end of its partnership with JSM Corporation. The company said, "Hard Rock International has formally terminated its agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd. and related entities covering the right to operate all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops within India." This decision comes as a major shift for the global hospitality brand that operates in over 70 countries across 290 locations.