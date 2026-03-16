Why Hard Rock has shut cafes across India
What's the story
Hard Rock International has announced the closure of 10 cafes across India, following the termination of its licensing agreement with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd. The affected locations include major cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune. However, the Goa hotel remains unaffected by this decision as it is operated by a separate entity not associated with JSM Corporation.
Official announcement
Hard Rock ends partnership with JSM Corporation
In an official statement, Hard Rock International confirmed the end of its partnership with JSM Corporation. The company said, "Hard Rock International has formally terminated its agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd. and related entities covering the right to operate all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops within India." This decision comes as a major shift for the global hospitality brand that operates in over 70 countries across 290 locations.
Repercussions
Impact on employees and customers
The sudden closure of these cafes has left many customers shocked. Not only will the termination affect regular patrons at these locations, but it will also impact hundreds of employees working at the now-closed outlets. The decision marks a significant change in Hard Rock International's operations in India and raises questions about its future plans for this market.