Harshita Arora named Y Combinator general partner mentoring startups

AtoB offers finance to US fleets

Arora co-founded AtoB in 2019 with Vignan Velivela and Tushar Misra. After an early pandemic pivot, their company now provides financial services for trucking fleets across the US and is valued close to $800 million.

In 2020, she was recognized with India's Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for tech innovation: proof that young creators can make a real impact.