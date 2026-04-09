Harshita Arora named Y Combinator general partner mentoring startups
Business
Harshita Arora, who started coding at 13 and built a hit crypto portfolio app by 16, just became a general partner at Y Combinator.
She will be mentoring new startups at Y Combinator, bringing her tech experience and fresh perspective to the table.
AtoB offers finance to US fleets
Arora co-founded AtoB in 2019 with Vignan Velivela and Tushar Misra. After an early pandemic pivot, their company now provides financial services for trucking fleets across the US and is valued close to $800 million.
In 2020, she was recognized with India's Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for tech innovation: proof that young creators can make a real impact.