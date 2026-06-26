Harvey AI opened India office with tailored legal models

Harvey raised $200 million, now valued $11B

Harvey already counts Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, AZB & Partners, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) India among its early clients, and additionally works with Flipkart and Reliance.

The company started in 2022 with support from OpenAI's startup program and just raised $200 million this March and is now valued at $11 billion.

While Harvey's tools aim to boost efficiency for law firms, AZB's Vijayendra Pratap Singh emphasized that human judgment still matters for accuracy.