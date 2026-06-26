Harvey AI opened India office with tailored legal models
Harvey AI, a fast-growing legal tech startup, is ramping up its presence in India as top law firms look for smarter ways to handle their work.
CTO Siva Gurumurthy called India one of Harvey's biggest markets and said the company has tweaked its AI models specifically for Indian legal needs.
It officially set up shop locally in November 2025.
Harvey raised $200 million, now valued $11B
Harvey already counts Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, AZB & Partners, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) India among its early clients, and additionally works with Flipkart and Reliance.
The company started in 2022 with support from OpenAI's startup program and just raised $200 million this March and is now valued at $11 billion.
While Harvey's tools aim to boost efficiency for law firms, AZB's Vijayendra Pratap Singh emphasized that human judgment still matters for accuracy.