Haryana secures ₹66,000cr MoUs as CM Saini vows speed

Big news for Haryana, thanks to the "Happening Haryana 2.0" event in Mumbai, the state just locked in MoUs worth ₹66,000 crore.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is pushing for a business-friendly vibe, promising speed and certainty.

Gurugram saw MOUs worth ₹1.10 lakh crore recently, with 108 companies already getting land to kick-start their projects.