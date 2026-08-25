Haryana secures ₹66,000cr MoUs as CM Saini vows speed
Business
Big news for Haryana, thanks to the "Happening Haryana 2.0" event in Mumbai, the state just locked in MoUs worth ₹66,000 crore.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is pushing for a business-friendly vibe, promising speed and certainty.
Gurugram saw MOUs worth ₹1.10 lakh crore recently, with 108 companies already getting land to kick-start their projects.
Haryana launches district industrial clusters
Haryana isn't stopping there: the state is rolling out district-specific industrial clusters aimed at IT, food processing, manufacturing, and renewable energy.
The big goal? To boost the economy past $1 trillion by 2047, strengthen the employability of youth, encourage women to join the workforce, and make every district an active partner in the development process.