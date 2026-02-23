HCL, Foxconn to train engineers for India's semiconductor sector

HCL Group and Foxconn are teaming up to develop a skilled workforce for India's semiconductor ambitions. The partnership aims to fill the critical talent gap in the sector by leveraging Foxconn's expertise and HCL's educational institutions. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Group, said they plan to build and train some of the talent over the next few years.

Workforce demand Core team of 600-800 high-tech engineers needed The upcoming outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Greater Noida will need a core team of 600-800 high-tech engineers. The collaboration between HCL and Foxconn was announced on Saturday when they laid the foundation stone for a new semiconductor unit. This facility is expected to be commercially operational by 2028.

Strategic investment HCL's investment in OSAT unit HCL is investing ₹3,700 crore to set up an OSAT unit in Greater Noida, targeting the "huge domestic market demand" from India's robust electronics ecosystem. The company employs nearly 55,000 people in the state and has Shiv Nadar University, a research-focused institution with a strong emphasis on STEM subjects. The university plans to introduce relevant curriculum and training programs over the next few years to meet this talent pipeline.

