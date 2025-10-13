HCLTech adds 3,489 employees in Q2 FY26

Attrition at HCLTech moderated to 12.6%

HCLTech has tweaked pay for junior staff—making more of it fixed instead of variable each quarter—while keeping annual bonuses.

Attrition at HCLTech moderated to 12.6% in Q2, down from 12.8% in Q1.

While some competitors are cutting jobs, HCLTech is doubling down on artificial intelligence.

CEO C Vijayakumar says blending AI with human skills is key right now and notes growing interest in OpenAI tools for business.