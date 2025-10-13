Next Article
HCLTech adds 3,489 employees in Q2 FY26

HCLTech just boosted its team by 3,489 people in the second quarter of FY26, bouncing back from last quarter's small dip.
Their total headcount now sits at 226,640 as of September.
The company also welcomed 5,196 freshers this quarter and is on track to meet its goal of hiring up to 12,000 new grads this year.
Attrition at HCLTech moderated to 12.6%
HCLTech has tweaked pay for junior staff—making more of it fixed instead of variable each quarter—while keeping annual bonuses.
Attrition at HCLTech moderated to 12.6% in Q2, down from 12.8% in Q1.
While some competitors are cutting jobs, HCLTech is doubling down on artificial intelligence.
CEO C Vijayakumar says blending AI with human skills is key right now and notes growing interest in OpenAI tools for business.