ONGC aims to cut oil production costs by 15%: Report
Business
ONGC, India's top oil and gas company, is aiming to cut its oil production costs by 15% by 2027—hoping to save about ₹9,000 crore in total.
With crude prices expected to stay steady between $60 and $65 per barrel, ONGC's plan is all about staying efficient and competitive for the future.
ONGC's plan to boost efficiency and competitiveness
ONGC has set up a special cost council focused on smarter drilling, using less fuel, and streamlining logistics.
They're also teaming up with BP for a big push at Mumbai High—where they expect oil output to jump 44% and gas production to nearly double over the next decade.
Plus, new projects at the KG 98/2 block and an expanded Pipavav Supply Base could unlock even more savings and boost domestic energy supplies.