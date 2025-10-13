ONGC aims to cut oil production costs by 15%: Report

ONGC's plan to boost efficiency and competitiveness

ONGC has set up a special cost council focused on smarter drilling, using less fuel, and streamlining logistics.

They're also teaming up with BP for a big push at Mumbai High—where they expect oil output to jump 44% and gas production to nearly double over the next decade.

Plus, new projects at the KG 98/2 block and an expanded Pipavav Supply Base could unlock even more savings and boost domestic energy supplies.