HCLTech opens 500-seat fintech hub in Gujarat's GIFT City
Business
HCLTech just opened a 500-seat fintech hub in Gujarat's GIFT City, aiming to deliver cutting-edge tech (think AI and data engineering) for banks and finance clients.
The office is already buzzing with 100 employees, mostly locals, and it's designed to help shape the future of digital banking.
HCLTech to scale hiring and training
HCLTech has the potential to employ 1,500 people here, as demand grows.
Rahul Singh, Chief Operating Officer - Corporate Functions, HCLTech, says they'll scale up based on client needs and available talent.
They're also teaming up with IIT Gandhinagar and Gujarat Technological University to train people in AI and fintech skills.
With major IT firms like Infosys and Wipro joining in, GIFT City is fast becoming a hotspot for financial technology innovation.