Market cap of India's top 8 companies down ₹1.55L crore

HDFC Bank's market capitalization fell by ₹55,506.95 crore to ₹10,67,121.12 crore last week. Its shares fell 5% during the period.

Bajaj Finance also witnessed a major loss with its valuation eroding by ₹34,180.51 crore to ₹5,77,146.21 crore.

Reliance Industries and LIC also saw their valuations drop significantly over the same period under review.