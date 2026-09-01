HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan to leave October 26, 2026
Big news from HDFC Bank: CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan is leaving on October 26, 2026.
After 30 years with the bank, he's stepping away due to disagreements with chairman Rajiv Kumar about how fast to grow loans, upgrade tech, and shake up leadership.
The announcement caught many off guard and has kicked off a quick search for who'll lead next.
HDFC Bank committee plans CEO search
Jagdishan's exit comes as the bank faces tough times: regulators are watching closely, and its recent merger has squeezed liquidity and margins.
This year alone, shares have dropped by 28%, wiping out more than $60 billion in market value from its peak last year.
Now, the nomination and remuneration committee is planning to team up with a recruitment firm to find a new CEO.
Some analysts worry this uncertainty could slow growth but also see it as a chance for fresh direction and new ideas at India's biggest private lender.