HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan to leave October 26, 2026

Jagdishan's exit comes as the bank faces tough times: regulators are watching closely, and its recent merger has squeezed liquidity and margins.

This year alone, shares have dropped by 28%, wiping out more than $60 billion in market value from its peak last year.

Now, the nomination and remuneration committee is planning to team up with a recruitment firm to find a new CEO.

Some analysts worry this uncertainty could slow growth but also see it as a chance for fresh direction and new ideas at India's biggest private lender.