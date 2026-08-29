HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan to retire October 26
Business
Sashidhar Jagdishan, the current managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Bank, has decided to step down when his term ends on October 26, 2026.
He conveyed his decision to the board on Saturday, and even after they encouraged him to stay, he confirmed he's sticking with his retirement plans.
HDFC Bank board accelerates CEO search
The bank's board publicly thanked Jagdishan for contributing to HDFC Bank's growth and stability and pulling off one of India's biggest corporate mergers.
To keep things running smoothly, they're already speeding up the search for a new CEO before he officially leaves.