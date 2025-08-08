HDFC Bank cuts MCLR by 0.05%: Check new rates Business Aug 08, 2025

Good news if you've got a loan with HDFC Bank—your EMIs might get lighter soon!

The bank just lowered its MCLR (that's the rate used to set interest on many loans) by 0.05%, starting August 7.

If your home, car, or personal loan is linked to MCLR, you'll see the benefit when your loan resets next.

But if your loan follows an external benchmark like the RBI repo rate, this change won't affect you.