Grasim Industries's Q1 profit soars 32% to ₹1,419cr
Grasim Industries just reported a solid 32% rise in net profit for Q1 FY26, reaching ₹1,419 crore.
Revenue also climbed 16% to ₹40,118 crore, mainly thanks to the cement, chemicals, and fiber businesses powering ahead.
Cement and chemicals drive the growth
Most of Grasim's growth came from its big stake in UltraTech Cement—India's top cement player—which saw profits shoot up by 49%.
The chemicals division wasn't far behind either, with earnings boosted by higher demand for caustic soda and chlorine products.
Standalone losses widen
Despite the overall gains, Grasim's standalone business took a hit: losses widened to ₹118 crore as the company poured money into new paint and e-commerce ventures.
Even though standalone revenue jumped 34%, operating margins slipped a bit—reminding us that bold bets don't always pay off right away.