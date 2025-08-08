Grasim Industries's Q1 profit soars 32% to ₹1,419cr

Most of Grasim's growth came from its big stake in UltraTech Cement—India's top cement player—which saw profits shoot up by 49%. The chemicals division wasn't far behind either, with earnings boosted by higher demand for caustic soda and chlorine products.

Standalone losses widen

Despite the overall gains, Grasim's standalone business took a hit: losses widened to ₹118 crore as the company poured money into new paint and e-commerce ventures.

Even though standalone revenue jumped 34%, operating margins slipped a bit—reminding us that bold bets don't always pay off right away.