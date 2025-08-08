Pidilite's ₹10/share dividend: Check your PAN, bank details
Pidilite just dropped some good news for its investors—a special ₹10 per share interim dividend for FY 2025-26.
If you're a shareholder on record by August 13, you're in line to receive this dividend.
Not a bad mid-year bonus!
TDS rates vary based on your tax status
There's some fine print: dividends are taxed at source—10% TDS if your PAN is updated, but it jumps to 20% if not.
No TDS if your total dividends stay under ₹10,000 or you submit Form 15G/15H.
Non-residents face higher deductions.
To get your money smoothly, make sure your PAN and bank details are up-to-date before August 13.
Pidilite suggests checking with a tax pro if you're unsure about anything tax-related.
Even 'free money' comes with paperwork
If you own Pidilite shares—even just a few—it's worth double-checking your details so you don't miss out (or lose extra to taxes).
It's also a reminder that even "free money" from stocks comes with paperwork!