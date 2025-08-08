Pidilite's ₹10/share dividend: Check your PAN, bank details

TDS rates vary based on your tax status

There's some fine print: dividends are taxed at source—10% TDS if your PAN is updated, but it jumps to 20% if not.

No TDS if your total dividends stay under ₹10,000 or you submit Form 15G/15H.

Non-residents face higher deductions.

To get your money smoothly, make sure your PAN and bank details are up-to-date before August 13.

Pidilite suggests checking with a tax pro if you're unsure about anything tax-related.