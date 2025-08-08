Sensex crashes over 700 points as US raises tariffs on India

Foreign investors pull out ₹5,000 crore

If you're tracking your investments or just curious about what moves markets, here's the scoop:

Foreign Institutional Investors pulled out nearly ₹5,000 crore in a single day. Domestic investors tried to steady things by buying shares, but it wasn't enough to stop the slide.

Big names like Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, and Reliance Industries all saw their prices fall.