Sensex crashes over 700 points as US raises tariffs on India
India's stock markets took a sharp dip on Friday, with the Sensex dropping 765 points and the Nifty down 233 points.
The main reason? The US just raised tariffs on Indian products, sparking worries among investors and triggering more foreign money to leave Indian stocks.
Foreign investors pull out ₹5,000 crore
If you're tracking your investments or just curious about what moves markets, here's the scoop:
Foreign Institutional Investors pulled out nearly ₹5,000 crore in a single day. Domestic investors tried to steady things by buying shares, but it wasn't enough to stop the slide.
Big names like Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, and Reliance Industries all saw their prices fall.
Oil prices tick higher as trade tensions rise
This isn't just an India story—global markets are feeling it too.
Asian stocks were mixed while Europe was mostly up.
Oil prices also ticked higher as everyone tries to figure out what these new trade tensions mean next.