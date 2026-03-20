HDFC Bank gets 'buy' rating, brokerages see 55% upside

HDFC Bank 's stock has remained a hot topic among brokerages, with several maintaining their bullish stance even after the sudden resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty. Jefferies and Motilal Oswal Financial Services have both rated HDFC Bank shares as 'buy,' predicting an upside potential of up to 55%. This comes despite a sharp selloff in the bank's shares following Chakraborty's exit over "values and ethics."

Market response HDFC Bank shares fell over 5% on Thursday After Chakraborty's departure, HDFC Bank's shares fell 5.1% on Thursday to close at ₹800. The decline was as steep as 8.7% during the day, marking its biggest fall in over two years. In spite of this market reaction, global brokerage Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank stock with a target price of ₹1,240—implying an upside of about 55% from the previous close.

Governance assurance Jefferies sees no compromise in corporate governance Jefferies's report on HDFC Bank stock noted that management and board interactions after Chakraborty's exit showed "minor issues" but no compromise in corporate governance. The brokerage also emphasized the appointment of Keki Mistry as interim chairman for three months, which provides continuity and should help ease investor concerns.

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Market stability Motilal Oswal raises target price to ₹1,100 Motilal Oswal Financial Services has also reiterated its 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank stock with a target price of ₹1,100—implying a potential upside of 38%. The brokerage said that both the bank and regulator have clearly stated there were no governance, operational or regulatory issues flagged prior to Chakraborty's resignation. The RBI has also endorsed the bank's governance record, stating there are "no material concerns on record."

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