HDFC Bank review finds no proof in Atanu Chakraborty's claims
Business
HDFC Bank brought in outside legal experts to look into claims made by former Chairman Atanu Chakraborty in his resignation letter, and after three months, the review found no proof to back them up.
The team went through thousands of documents and board records from the two years before Chakraborty left.
Investigators could not reach Atanu Chakraborty
Investigators spoke with board members, top executives, and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, but couldn't connect with Chakraborty himself.
They found no evidence supporting his concerns about ethics or the bank's Dubai operations.
The report also noted that meeting minutes showed plenty of chances for him to speak up, but no official objections were recorded.