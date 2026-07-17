HDFC Bank shares rise to ₹819.80 ahead of Q1 results
HDFC Bank shares climbed over 1% on Friday, reaching ₹819.80, just before its Q1 FY27 earnings drop on Saturday.
While analysts expect net interest margins to stay flat or dip a bit, the bank's strong loan growth and steady asset quality are likely to keep things looking positive overall.
Brokerages see mixed Q1 outlook
Brokerages see mixed numbers: Motilal Oswal expects net interest income up 8.5% to ₹34,100 crore and net profit rising 5.9% to ₹19,230 crore.
Systematix Research predicts similar NII but notes a big drop in other income compared to last year.
Axis Direct forecasts NII up 8.6% and net profit up 7.3%, pointing out that last year's high non-interest income was boosted by a one-time stake sale, so this quarter's figures might look less flashy.
Investors confident in HDFC Bank fundamentals
The stock's steady climb shows investors are feeling good about HDFC Bank's fundamentals, especially its consistent loan growth and solid asset quality.
With the earnings announcement coming up, everyone's watching these key numbers for clues about what's next for the bank.