HDFC Bank shares slip almost 2% to ₹690.65 52-week low
Business
HDFC Bank shares slipped almost 2% on Wednesday, touching a new 52-week low at ₹690.65.
After closing at ₹703 the previous day, the stock opened at ₹698, rose to ₹700 during the session before declining, and was trading at ₹694.55 at 11.47am.
It's been a tough week for the bank.
Trading saw 167.20L shares worth ₹1,162.17cr
Trading was busy: 167.20 lakh shares changed hands, worth ₹1,162.17 crore.
The market cap now stands at ₹10.7 lakh crore, with buy and sell orders pretty evenly split.