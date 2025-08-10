Hedge funds are going all-in on AI

San Francisco's Situational Awareness fund, led by Leopold Aschenbrenner, has pulled in over $1.5 billion and delivered a huge 47% return in the first half of 2025—way ahead of the S&P 500's 6%. Backers include Stripe's Patrick and John Collison and Meta AI execs. They're investing in rising stars like Anthropic while steering clear of fading sectors.

VAR and Point72

Value Aligned Research Advisors (VAR), co-founded by Ben Hoskin and David Field, raised $1 billion for its AI fund earlier this year [i.e., 2025] and now manages $2 billion across AI strategies.

Steve Cohen's Point72 put $150 million into Eric Sanchez's AI fund, which has already grown past $2 billion with an 11% gain so far this year [i.e., through July/August 2025].