Here are some elite credit cards for heritage conservation donors
What's the story
Choosing the right credit card can make a world of difference for those who are passionate about supporting heritage conservation in India.
The top five elite credit cards listed below offer exclusive benefits designed for luxury-loving donors who also enjoy financial flexibility and cultural appreciation.
These cards not only make it easy to travel to historical sites but also offer rewards that match your lifestyle and conservation goals.
Pioneer Heritage
IndusInd Bank's exclusive offering
The IndusInd Bank Pioneer Heritage Metal Credit Card: Luxury meets conservation
Enjoy unlimited global lounge access, ₹5,000 Oberoi e-gift vouchers, up to ₹3,000 off on select dining, and earn rewarding points on spends.
Earn 2.5 points per ₹100 spent internationally and 1 point domestically.
Air accident cover and complimentary golf benefits round out this card, making it a great fit for travelers and diners.
Emeralde Private
ICICI's invitation-only card
Designed for the discerning history buffs, the ICICI Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card offers unlimited airport lounge access and up to 50% discount on dining in India and Dubai.
This invite-only card carries a hefty annual fee of ₹12,499 but offsets it with significant vouchers upon meeting spending milestones, and complimentary golf benefits.
It's for people who know how to navigate the world of exquisite taste!
Infinia Metal Edition
HDFC's Premium Travel Companion
The HDFC Infinia Metal Edition Credit Card is perfect for the discerning traveler who appreciates the finer aspects of history and heritage.
For an annual fee of ₹12,500, you get unlimited worldwide airport lounge access and a high-value rewards program with ten times points on selected spends, plus comprehensive travel insurance coverage.
This card promises unmatched travel experiences to cultural festivals and historical exhibitions.
Taj Credit Card
HSBC's luxury heritage travel card
In collaboration with Indian Hotels and Visa, the HSBC Taj Credit Card is aimed at luxury heritage travel connoisseurs.
For a yearly fee of ₹110,000, you can avail up to 25% discounts at iconic Taj hotels close to historical monuments, welcome vouchers for lodging, and exclusive lounge access.
It is perfect for those who like to experience luxury while contributing to conservation efforts.
ASHVA Credit Card
IDFC FIRST Bank's Cultural Affinity Card
The IDFC FIRST Bank Ashva Credit Card portrays strength, courage, and ambition with its design inspired by the powerful Ashva symbol in Indian culture.
It provides lounge access, ₹500 cashback on the first transaction after issuance, and increased rewards on higher spends.
This card is perfect for individuals seeking to express cultural pride alongside modern financial tools, while contributing to heritage preservation.