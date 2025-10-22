LOADING...
Tata Trusts wants to reappoint Mehli Mistry as lifetime trustee
His current term ends on October 28

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 22, 2025
04:19 pm
What's the story

Tata Trusts is gearing up to seek approval from all its trustees for the reappointment of Mehli Mistry on the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust Board. His current term ends on October 28. If approved unanimously, Mistry will be appointed as a lifetime trustee, with his position subject to review once he turns 75 years old.

Trustee renewal

Venu Srinivasan also reappointed as lifetime trustee

In a separate development, Venu Srinivasan, the Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, has been re-appointed as a lifetime trustee on the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust Board. Tata Trusts has already sent out a note seeking approval from all trustees for Srinivasan's renewal. The responses are expected by October 23.

Ownership structure

Ownership structure of Tata Sons

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust together own 51% stake in Tata Sons. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group owns around 18%. Srinivasan is a trustee on both these trusts and also serves as a nominee director on the board of Tata Sons.

Governance concerns

Trustee renewals amid reported internal differences

The new trustee renewals come amid reports of internal differences within Tata Trusts, which control about 66% of Tata Sons. However, as per CNBC-TV18, sources familiar with the matter have downplayed these rifts, saying differing opinions are normal in large organizations. Experts have also called for stronger governance at Tata Sons and some have even suggested listing the holding firm to improve transparency and provide minority shareholders an exit route.