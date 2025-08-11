Next Article
Hero MotoCorp shares slip 1%: What's the trend?
Hero MotoCorp shares slipped 0.95% to ₹4,556.2 on Monday, even though the stock has been on a roll lately—up nearly 7% in the last week and over 19% in three months.
Trading volume stayed close to its usual average, hinting that most investors are still holding steady.
Price performance and trading volumes
The stock's price has shown some ups and downs (with a daily volatility of about 3.9%), but it closed flat at ₹4,599.80 on Friday, showing stability overall.
With a higher beta value (1.41), Hero MotoCorp is a bit more unpredictable than the market average—so there's both risk and reward for those looking for action.
The recent dip could just be investors cashing in after such a strong streak.