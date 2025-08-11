Hero MotoCorp shares slip 1%: What's the trend?

Price performance and trading volumes

The stock's price has shown some ups and downs (with a daily volatility of about 3.9%), but it closed flat at ₹4,599.80 on Friday, showing stability overall.

With a higher beta value (1.41), Hero MotoCorp is a bit more unpredictable than the market average—so there's both risk and reward for those looking for action.

The recent dip could just be investors cashing in after such a strong streak.