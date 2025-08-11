Next Article
ITC's stock closes at ₹415.95, P/E ratio at 14.88
ITC's stock ended Monday at ₹415.95, showing some ups and downs lately.
Its weekly return slipped by 0.47% and the three-month return dropped 2.14%, hinting at a bit of a rough patch.
Still, with a market cap of ₹51,916.5 crore and a P/E ratio of 14.88, ITC remains a major player on the market.
Trading volume dips as ITC's stock price remains stable
Trading activity slowed down, with volumes below the weekly average—98 lakh shares traded versus the usual 1.19 crore.
The good news? With a six-month beta of just 0.68, ITC's stock is less volatile than most, which can be reassuring if you prefer things steady over wild swings.
Friday wrapped up quietly too, with no change in price at close.