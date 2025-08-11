ITC's stock closes at ₹415.95, P/E ratio at 14.88

Trading volume dips as ITC's stock price remains stable

Trading activity slowed down, with volumes below the weekly average—98 lakh shares traded versus the usual 1.19 crore.

The good news? With a six-month beta of just 0.68, ITC's stock is less volatile than most, which can be reassuring if you prefer things steady over wild swings.

Friday wrapped up quietly too, with no change in price at close.