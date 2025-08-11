Next Article
HUL climbs 7% in a week: Check its market performance
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) just had a strong week on the stock market, with shares climbing 7.43%. As of Monday, each share is priced at ₹2,482.3.
Even after a small dip from the previous day, HUL's financials look solid—think high earnings per share and a massive ₹5.8 lakh crore market cap.
Stock's performance in recent times
While Monday's trading volume was lower than usual, HUL has still delivered nearly 11% returns over the last three months.
Its low beta means the stock stays pretty stable even when markets get bumpy, which keeps investors feeling confident about its long-term potential.