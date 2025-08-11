Next Article
Adani Ports SEZ dips 1.6% in a week
Adani Ports SEZ shares dipped by 1.6% last week, currently trading at ₹1,326.6—a tiny bump up from the day before.
Trading was pretty active too, with over 15 lakh shares changing hands.
Market cap soars to ₹2.87 lakh crore
With a massive ₹2.87 lakh crore market cap and steady earnings, Adani Ports SEZ is still holding strong despite recent ups and downs.
The stock's moderate volatility and average weekly trading volume of 20 lakh-plus shares show that investor interest hasn't faded—even as prices shift around a bit.