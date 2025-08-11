Next Article
Infosys stock slips 4% on heavy volume: What's happening?
Infosys just had a rough week on the stock market, dropping 4.15% to ₹1,423.2 as of August 11, 2025.
Even with this slide, the company still boasts a huge market cap of over ₹5.9 lakh crore and remains one of India's top IT players.
Trading activity picks up
Here's the twist: while prices fell, trading activity actually picked up—over one crore shares changed hands daily, beating last week's average volume.
Plus, Infosys managed a small gain in its latest session and has delivered about 2.5% returns over the past three months, showing it can hold steady even when markets get bumpy.