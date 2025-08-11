Sensex crosses 79,900 mark, Nifty near 24,400
Indian stock markets started Monday in the green, with Nifty near 24,400 and Sensex above 79,900.
Investors are keeping an eye on key inflation data (CPI and WPI) and ongoing India-US trade talks that could shape market moves this week.
Global cues and oil prices
US stocks wrapped up last week strong, especially tech shares, while Asian markets opened slightly higher as everyone waits for fresh economic numbers.
Oil prices slipped again after last week's drop, thanks to a mix of US tariffs, OPEC decisions, and global political talks—reminding us how connected everything is.
Foreign investors' short positions in Indian futures
Foreign investors increased their short positions in Indian futures last week—a sign they're feeling a bit wary about where things might head next.
This cautious approach could influence how the market behaves in the coming days.